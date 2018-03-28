The Minister for Sport, the Hon. Steven Linares is delighted to announce that the GSLA Swimming Pool complex will open 7 days a week effective Tuesday 3rd April 2018.

“Following a long and in depth review of staffing levels, health and safety considerations and a modernisation of the plant room I am glad to be able to inform the general public of the new extended opening hours. The recruitment process has been completed and members of staff are moving to a new three shift system with a total of three pool managers and nine lifeguards/operatives. This will mean that the facility can open 7 days a week offering greater access to all end users. All sessions will be manned by GSLA lifeguards with new procedures in place with the prime concern being the health and safety of users. Members of the public have been approaching GSLA staff and management for a while now requesting extended hours and thankfully we are now in a position to offer this enhanced service. All of this within the current GSLA budget levels”.

In addition the facility is now an Accredited Training Centre (ATC) as approved by the Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS) and as such Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has invested heavily in training four GSLA members of staff as accredited tutor assessors. This will ensure that through training and continued professional development safety standards will be maintained.

Details of the new extended timetable can be found on the GSLA’s website on www.gsla.gi or on the GSLA’s Twitter feed and Facebook page.