Gibraltar Represented at Seatrade Global

Gibraltar is once again participating at the Seatrade Cruise Global cruise and shipping convention being held in Fort Lauderdale from 12th to 15th March.

The event brings together representatives from all sectors of the cruise industry and is invaluable in facilitating one to one contact with cruise companies and the cruise press.

A team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) and the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) will be based on the MedCruise stand during the event, holding meetings with cruise line executives.

Minister for Tourism and the Port, Gilbert Licudi QC, will visit and participate in the event. Minister Licudi will also attend the special session entitled “Trends in the Med 2017” organised by MedCruise, on Tuesday 6 March alongside the Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, who is also Director, Partnerships and Events for MedCruise.

Minister Licudi said, “Gibraltar has always had a strong presence within the cruise industry and our attendance and representation at these events is crucial so that we remain proactive as one of the larger cruise ports in the Western Mediterranean. As a founder member of MedCruise the Association provides us with an excellent platform from which to maintain our one to one contact with decision makers in the industry. Our presence on the Board of Directors of the Association is also important, raising the profile of the Port and of Gibraltar as a leading cruise ship destination. Seatrade Global is one of the most important events in the cruise industry calendar. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is committed to achieving sustainable growth for our cruise industry that now attracts over 250 ships and 400,000 passengers to our shores.”