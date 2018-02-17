Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) & Neon Angel Renew for Second Year

Last year the Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) via its affiliate Gibraltar Music Management were responsible for the artist liaising of Gibraltar’s own bands at MTV Gibraltar Calling. It is the honour of the GLMS that their working relationship with the festival’s producers Neon Angel (Gibraltar) Ltd has been renewed for 2018.

A spokesperson for the GLMS said; “It is a great honour for us to work once again with Neon Angel (Gibraltar) Ltd especially after the success that all local bands had at the festival last year. We were even more honoured to be co-hosting alongside MTV and the Ministry of Culture at the prestigious 100 Club right in the centre of London which featured four of our very best; Jetstream, Frontiers, Manatee and Kristian Celecia. We will continue to work together to ensure that local music is well and truly represented at MTV Gibraltar Calling and beyond.”

Neon Angel (Gibraltar) Ltd’s Richard Coram said; “The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) worked as the local artist liaisons leading up to MTV Gibraltar Calling as well as at the event itself selling local band merchandise and CD’s.

They have been our supporters from the beginning and have been an integral part of the team to what I see as a very successful first MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling event in

Gibraltar.

The level of professionalism and willingness to help shown by the team has been outstanding and I look forward to working with the GLMS on other projects in the future.”

The Minister of Culture, the Hon Steven Linares, said; “After last year’s partnership success between both parties, as Minister for Culture I am delighted that the Gibraltar Live Music Society has been approached once again by Neon Angel to work together and act as liaisons for the MTV Gibraltar Calling for Gibraltar music bands. Congratulations”.