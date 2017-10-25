GIBRALTAR INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL 2017

The Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce that International Jazz artists “Al Di Meola” and “Matt Bianco & Band” will be performing live at St Michael’s Cave as part of this year’s Gibraltar International Jazz Festival on Friday 10th November.

Jazz, workshops and a “One Night Only… The Jazz Club” hosted by local jazz musicians will be amongst the events lined up for this year’s festival. More information and a full programme of events will be released shortly.

Anyone interested in taking part in any of the workshops organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts should contact info@gampa.gi to subscribe.

Tickets for the event at St Michael’s Cave priced at £40 are available from www.buytickets.gi (all tickets are reserved seating).

For further information please contact the Ministry of Culture on 20047592 or mcmys.events@gibraltar.gov.gi.