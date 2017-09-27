GIBRALTAR INTERNATIONAL DANCE FESTIVAL ENTRIES NOW ACCEPTED

Now in its 16th year, M.O. Productions is inviting entries for participation at the annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The Festival shall take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre between 15th and 17th February 2018.

The event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals and the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation. It is an event open for individuals, groups and academies with the opportunity of performing in various dance categories and styles. The competition is open to everyone, with interest already received by the organisers from various international countries.

Prizes include:

M.O. Productions Bursary Award £600 and Trophy

Best Female Dancer of the Festival £200 and Trophy

Best Male Dancer of the Festival £200 and Trophy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award Flight and accommodation to participate at the 2019

Sussex Festival of Song and Dance, in Brighton

Best Choreographer £100 and Trophy

Most Promising Infant £100 and Trophy

Entry forms and conditions are available from:

• Local dance schools

• Email: mopro@gibtelecom.net

• On Pointe Dance School at Casemates Square

Closing date for entries is Thursday 21st December 2017.