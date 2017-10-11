GIBRALTAR TO HOST 2018 EUROPEAN BACKGAMMON CHAMPIONSHIP

the Gibraltar Backgammon Association has been successful in their bid to host next year’s European Backgammon Championship. This was decided at the annual general meeting of the European Backgammon Federation held last Saturday in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Gibraltar’s bid, which was backed unanimously by all countries attending the AGM, is a measure of the esteem in which Gibraltar is held internationally and as a result of the hugely successful Gibraltar Backgammon Competition, held every year in February.

This year’s European Championship saw Gibraltar playing against the UK, Sweden, Iceland, Turkey, Belgium and last year’s champions, Denmark. Gibraltar’s performance was creditable with two wins out of four matches against the UK and Sweden. Particularly noteworthy was the performance of John Neish who won three out of his four matches beating two world class players, including a former world champion, in the process.

Gibraltar’s success in its bid to host the 2018 European Backgammon Championship means that Gibraltar will host two big international backgammon events next year bringing a great number of players and their families to Gibraltar.