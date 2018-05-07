24th AUGUST TO 1st SEPTEMBER 2018

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is pleased to announce that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at last year’s site in Queensway, from Friday 24th August to Saturday 1st September 2018.

The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the sites will commence shortly to make way for this year’s Fair. The Gibraltar Cultural Services are collaborating and assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth running of all events.

For further information please contact the SDGG on mobile 56641000, email: forty@gibtelecom.net or alternatively contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 20067236.