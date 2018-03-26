Gibraltar Drama Festival 2018 Results

At the Gala Night of the Gibraltar Drama Festival held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre on Saturday 24th March 2018, the Adjudicator, Ben Humphrey GODA, reached the following decision on the Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to Julian Felice from Bayside and Westside Drama Group for his original script “La Calle Commedia”

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Trafalgar Theatre Group for “How My Light Is Spent”

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to GAMPA Seniors for “I Am Me”

BEST YOUTH SUPPORTING ACTOR went to Kai Nemes from Bayside and Westside Drama Group for his performance as Valerio in “La Calle Commedia”

BEST YOUTH SUPPORTING ACTRESS went to Molly Morel from Medway Youth Theatre for her performance as Astrid Mum in “The Adventures of Polly”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR went to Julian Felice from Bayside and Westside Drama Group for his performance as Pantalόn in “La Calle Commedia”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS went to Kim Soiza and Rosalind Rogers from Trafalgar Theatre Group for their performances as Polly and Lizzie in “Exit Right, Running”

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS went to Julianne Coleing from GAMPA Seniors for her performance as Sammy in “I Am Me”

BEST YOUTH ACTOR went to went to William Menez from GAMPA Seniors for his performance as Sam in “I Am Me”

BEST ACTRESS went to Erica McGrail Barabich from Trafalgar Theatre Group for her performance as Kitty in “How My Light Is Spent”

BEST ACTOR went to Tim Seed from Trafalgar Theatre Group for his performance as Jimmy in “How My Light Is Spent”

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Christian Santos for his production “I Am Me”

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to “I Am Me” presented by GAMPA Seniors

BEST PLAY was awarded to “I Am Me” presented by GAMPA Seniors

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares MP.