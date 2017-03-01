GIBRALTAR DRAMA FESTIVAL 2017 LINEUP ANNOUNCED

G ibraltar Cultural Services last month announced the lineup for the 2017 Gibraltar Drama Festival, which will take place from Monday 20th to Saturday 25th March 2017.

Performers from around Gibrlatar will aim to dazzle the community with over 17 plays ranging from black comedies for 15s and over to the popular chindren’s fantasy, “The BFG”, by Roald Dahl.

The Adjudicator will select a number of plays to be performed on the Finals Night which will include the top two or three plays, including the winning play of the Festival.

An awards ceremony will follow where a minister from the Gibraltar Government will present the prizes. The adjudicator will also give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.