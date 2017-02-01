GIBRALTAR DIGITISES NATIONAL ARCHIVES

The Gibraltar National Archives has considerably enhanced its Inhabitants of Gibraltar project that aimed to digitise the Rock’s the whole collection of Gibraltar Census Original Registers 1777-1914. It is now publicly available and fully searchable online.

The Gibraltar Census Abstracts 1776-2001 – the full text of each census report for each year – are also available under the project.

Inhabitants of Gibraltar are free to access and search via the Gibraltar National Archives website.

‘Our published ‘Inhabitants of Gibraltar’ project has now been considerably enhanced with the addition of these records. The data is easily searchable using a variety of categories, including name and occupation, and can be cross-checked against high-quality scans of the original period registers,” Said Archivist Anthony Pitaluga. “The addition of the full Census Abstracts provides a unique statistical insight. I am delighted that by digitising these unique, irreplaceable, period records, we have been able to simultaneously preserve them digitally for future generations and enable the public to engage in this otherwise inaccessible part of Gibraltar’s social history.”