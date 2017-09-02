GibMag is hiring!

Do you have what it takes to run a magazine?

We are looking for someone with:

Excellent English to proofread a lot of text

Local knowledge to decide what is relevant for our readers

Advanced InDesign to lay out 100 pages each month

Brilliant organisational skills to coordinate a lot of people and a lot of tasks at once

Other desirable skills:

Communicative Spanish

Photoshop

WordPress

DSLR photography

If you are personable, creative and hard-working, please email your CV and a covering letter to anna@thegibraltarmagazine.com by 18th of September.