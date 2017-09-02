GibMag is hiring!

Do you have what it takes to run a magazine?
We are looking for someone with:
- Excellent English to proofread a lot of text
- Local knowledge to decide what is relevant for our readers
- Advanced InDesign to lay out 100 pages each month
- Brilliant organisational skills to coordinate a lot of people and a lot of tasks at once
Other desirable skills:
- Communicative Spanish
- Photoshop
- WordPress
- DSLR photography
If you are personable, creative and hard-working, please email your CV and a covering letter to anna@thegibraltarmagazine.com by 18th of September.