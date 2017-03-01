GIB AIRPORT SHORTLISTED IN MOST SCENIC AIRPORT LANDINGS POLL

G ibraltar International Airport was shortlisted as one of the leading online booking platforms for private aviation charter in this year’s Scenic Airport Landing Poll by PrivateFly.

The panel consisted of expert judges from across the travel industry who nominated their favourite airport approaches for the airport poll.

Each year, PrivateFly runs a “Most Scenic Airport Landings Poll” to discover the most beautiful airport approach of the year. Last year’s top airports included beach runways, mountain-top airports and airports approaches across stunning city skylines. It is up to the public to choose which airport will claim the coveted Most Scenic Airport Landing of 2017, which closed towards the end of last month.

Details of the judging panel and their choices can be found here: www.privatefly.com/inspirational-jet-flights/privatefly-airport-poll-judges-2017.html