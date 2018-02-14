(Gibraltar, 13 February 2018) The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers, in association with local training provider Rock Learning, are hosting a training seminar on 21st February which will focus on the additional roles and responsibilities required by Data Protection Officers following the new General Data Protection Regulations, which come into force this May.

Delivered by a Data Protection Consultant from UK provider IT Governance, the one-day training seminar is suitable for Compliance staff, MLROs, Senior Management, Lawyers and anyone else who already has a basic understanding of the new legislation.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, a spokesperson commented, “Many local firms are already aware of the GDPR, but still unsure as to how it will affect their business, whether or not they need to appoint a Data Protection Officer and what the role will actually entail. This seminar aims to answer all those outstanding questions and help delegates decide whether they need to consider further qualifications in this area.”

Over 100 local businesspeople have already registered for the seminar, which will be opened by Bradley Tosso from the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. There are a few places remaining for this training, which takes place on the Sunborn Yacht Hotel next week.

For further details, please contact info@gaco.gi.