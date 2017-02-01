GCA ROCK RACE IN FEBRUARY

This year’s Gibraltar Cycling Association Rock Race event is to be held on Sunday 5th February. A spokesman for the association said the event was designed for adults aged 18 or over to challenge themselves in a tough race.

“Whether you’re a beginner looking to test yourself, or a seasoned mountain goat, the Gibraltar Cycling Association invites everyone to take on the challenge,” the spokesman said.

Cyclists will start their ride at Europa Point Lighthouse, and head for the Rock’s summit, heading north on Europa Road and turning into Windmill Hill, finishing their climb at the Cable Car Top Station.

The route is about 4.3 km in distance and 353 m in accumulated elevation.

HM Bland will support the event by offering participants and their bicycles a free cable car ride down to Grand Parade after the event. Registration opens on event day at 8am at Europa Point Lighthouse with the race commencing at 9am. Entrance fee is £5 per participant and all will be required to wear a cycle helmet.

For further information please contact Colin Francis, President, Gibraltar Cycling Association at gibcycling@outlook.com