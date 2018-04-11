The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) is pleased to announce their first Gibraltar-based Sponsor Firm network: ​DLTA​.

DLTA was founded in Gibraltar by XChange Investments Limited (an entity owned by the partners at Hassans, the leading law firm in Gibraltar) and Adrian Clarke, a distinguished technology entrepreneur. DLTA combines start-up, technology, financial, legal and regulatory skills with a belief in strong corporate governance. This underpins the advice they provide to enable clients to capture sustainable new value created by the emergence of distributed ledger technologies.

Gibraltar’s approach to the growing crypto-industry is showing real world progress in the establishment and development of The Rock as a beacon for fintech innovation. The formation of DLTA

​ is a sterling example of the growing demand from projects looking to base themselves in Gibraltar, and potentially list on the GBX Grid for their respective token sales.

The rules-based system and best practices built into the GBX Grid are in strong alignment with the Financial Regulator’s (GFSC) and the Gibraltar Government’s philosophy and approach to regulating cryptocurrencies.

Our Sponsor Firm network is an integral part of the process of listing quality projects. They are the first line of defence in the system and the jurisdiction as a whole. Sponsor Firms help prepare applications, guide listings to market and ensure issuers meet their continuing obligations post token sale.

Mark Okes-Voysey, DLTA’s CEO commented “We are delighted at being the first Gibraltarian firm to be approved as GBX sponsors and having the opportunity to play a part in, what we expect, will become a leading platform for issuing and trading high quality utility tokens. We have a healthy pipeline of GBX listing candidates with great vision, ability to execute and commitment to high standards of governance.”

The greater due diligence, transparency and delineation of responsibility in our ecosystem and Sponsor Firm Network increases the efficiency and speed to market for issuers. DLTA are a welcome addition to our network of Sponsor Firms, already consisting of KR1, Kession and Broctagon.

Adrian Clarke, DLTA’s Chief Technology Adviser was equally enthusiastic. “Throughout my career I have been involved with technology start-ups as an investor, executive or mentor. I am really excited about the opportunities that a well regulated market like GBX opens up for our clients”.

This is a significant milestone for the GBX. To approve its first Gibraltar based Sponsor Firm, is a continued sign of the growing crypto-economy in Gibraltar, solidifying the achievements we are making as a jurisdiction.

Nick Cowan CEO of GBX stated:

“We welcome DLTA into the GBX fold. They are a welcome addition to the ecosystem and a great example of what Gibraltar has to offer. DLTA, being associated with Hassans law firm in Gibraltar, demonstrates how serious Gibraltar is taking this emerging industry and the GBX as a platform for quality listings in a well-governed and rules-based environment.”

As the GBX Sponsor Firm Network expands it offers more opportunities for issuers to come to our token launch centre from more jurisdictions looking at Gibraltar and GBX as a solution for their token sales.