FULL LIST OF PLAYERS ANNOUNCED FOR WORLD POOL MASTERS

Pool’s longest running invitational event, the World Pool Masters will take place at the Tercentenary Hall from Friday to Sunday 17th – 19th February.

Fifteen of the world’s best players, along with the winner of a qualifying event for local players, will contest the Masters for a $20,000 top prize. In total, the prize fund is $80,000.

The event will be broadcast live for 20 hours and, in addition, fifteen one-hour programmes will be produced for international syndication.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing the Masters to Gibraltar. Matchroom have had great success on the Rock with darts and snooker events and I’m sure we will have similar success with pool. Said Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn. “All the big names from around the world will be heading to Gib for an action-packed three days. All in all, for any sports fan, the Masters will be unmissable!”

Minister for Sports Steven Linares said he was very excited that Gibraltar was hosting the World Pool Masters.

“This follows the success of the World Snooker’s Gibraltar Open and Gibraltar Darts Trophy which have already been staged on the Rock,” he said. “No doubt it will be another world class event that will definitely be enjoyed by all. It is yet another example of our events-led tourism policy which promotes Gibraltar as an events destination”.