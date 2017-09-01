FRUIT DIP & SKEWERS – fancy-up fresh summer fruit

INGREDIENTS

For the fruit dip:

1 cup raw cashews, soaked

½ cup + 1-2 tablespoon almond milk (or plant milk of choice)

½ cup frozen or fresh pitted cherries

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons coconut nectar syrup (or liquid sweetener of choice), to taste

For the skewers:

Fruit of choice (i.e. strawberries, melon, grapes, nectarines, kiwi, watermelon)

Skewers

DIRECTIONS

Place the cashews in a bowl and cover with 2.5 cm of water. Soak overnight or for at least 8 hours. If using a good blender, you can get away with soaking for only 2-3 hours. Drain and rinse the cashews thoroughly.

Add the almond milk into the blender followed by the drained and rinsed cashews, pitted cherries, vanilla, and sweetener. Blend on low and increase the speed gradually until blending at full speed. Keep blending until the mixture is velvety smooth and doesn’t have any texture to it. You can add a splash more milk if you need to help the blender along.

Chill the fruit dip for a few hours (or overnight) for the best flavour, but you can also enjoy it right away if desired.

Prepare the fruit skewers (if making) or simply drizzle the fruit dip over a bowl of fruit.

The fruit dip will keep in a sealed container in the fridge for about 1-1.5 weeks, possibly longer.

Recipe by Angela