FRUIT CAKE – Orange & Pineapple topping

INGREDIENTS

For the base:

3 Cups of rolled oats

¾ of a cup of almonds

¾ of a cup of hazlenuts

1 tsp of ginger

2 cups of sultanas

4 tbsp of chia seeds soaked in water

10 tbsp of agave nectar

For the topping:

Juice of 4 oranges

300g frozen chopped pineapple

4 tbsp of agave nectar

½ cup of unrefined brown sugar

DIRECTIONS

In a food processor, mix all of the ingredients for the base until a dough like consistency is formed. Pop this into a cake tin and press it down tightly to form a thick layer of goodness for the foundation of the cake. Place this into the freezer for thirty minutes.

To make the topping place all of the ingredients into a blender and blend thoroughly. Pop it in a container and into the freezer for about fifteen minutes.

Remove both and spread the topping evenly onto the base. Store in the fridge and top with berries.

Recipe by Peta Coote