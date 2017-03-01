FIRST CONCERTMASTER OF THE BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER TO PERFORM IN GIB

The First Concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic, Daishin Kashimoto, will perform a recital with pianist Eric Le Sage on 14th March at 8pm at the Convent Ballroom. The event is organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

Daishin Kashimoto attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York in 1986 as a young student in the Pre-College Division. From 1999 to 2004, he was a pupil of Rainer Kussmaul at the Freiburg Musikhochschule.

Daishin Kashimoto, who grew up in Japan, Germany and the USA, has already appeared as a soloist with many international orchestras and has performed with renowned conductors.

He is first prize winner of a long list of competitions, including the 6th Menuhin International Junior Violin Competition in England in 1993.

Eric Le Sage is established as one of the leading pianists of his generation and a famous representative of the French piano school, regularly boasted for his very subtle sound, his real sense of structure and poetic phrasing.

Already when he was 20 years old, the Financial Times had described him as “an extremely cultivated disciple of the great French tradition of Schumann piano”. In 2010, die Zeit, praised his “ideal French piano aesthetics and clarity”. The programme will feature compositions for violin and piano by G. Faure, J. Brahms and C. Franck.