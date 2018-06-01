Summer is officially a stone’s throw away, and while we may have already had a few gorgeous beach worthy days over the past few weeks, we all know that summer doesn’t really kick in until sometime this month. Thankfully, summer trends don’t differ a great deal from spring ones, and even if, like me, you’re not particularly trend-led, in Gibraltar we’re lucky that we don’t really experience weather extremes (aside from the mess that was April), and so our wardrobes don’t need a great deal of altering once summer arrives. But with many scorching days up the coast now approaching, I’m sure you’ll be itching to hit the shops very soon in search of the perfect beach look.

Take a look at just a few of the summer trends we should expect to see on the high-street very soon.

COLOURS

Every season, the team at the Pantone Color Institute creates the Fashion Color Trend Report, which is essentially a colour overview, presenting the most prominent colours that designers are due to show in their collections that very season.

From cherry red, to cobalt blue and dazzling yellow, it was the primary colours amongst a few pastel shades that made a strong showing. Yellow, above all, seems to be the colour to wear this summer, and appeared all over the runway during Fashion Week. Not only does it beautifully complement most skin tones (except perhaps those of us who are on the fairer end of the spectrum) but it is also perfectly appropriate for any occasion, be it the beach or even a wedding.

BANDEAU TOPS

It’s not exactly breaking news that crop tops have been a staple summer trend for a good few years now. But this year, while the good old crop top doesn’t seem to be going anywhere quite yet, there have been scores of street style looks – particularly by the likes of the Hadid-Jenner clan – embracing a new favourite of mine: bandeau tops.

Be it for a night out or simply paired up with some high-waisted mom jeans and slinky sandals, bandeau tops are easy to style and strike the perfect balance between street and glam. Switch up textures by opting for a funky mohair piece or keep it simple in black and wear it under an embellished bomber jacket. We’re throwing it back to 1999 this year, and with all the gorgeous pieces on offer all over the high-street, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

In a similar vein, the off-the-shoulder trend which seemed to be all the rage last year, persevered through the entirety of 2017, and indeed this spring, and looks like it’s still going strong for the summer ahead.

HATS

There’s no better way to get your summer wardrobe ready than by shopping a chic new hat. I’m not a huge hat person myself, but always admire them from afar and envy anyone who is able to pull them off. Hats have the ability to take a look into entirely new territory and make you feel completely different about your ensemble in a matter of seconds.

Yet another 90’s trend is back, and for the more daring, it may actually be a viable option this summer. Yup, the bucket hat is back, and while the likes of Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Chris Brown have been at the forefront of this trend for quite some time now, I haven’t seen many people sporting these on the Rock just yet.

If bucket hats aren’t up your alley, you can keep it chic with a classy beret, or take it back to basics with a good old baseball cap. Either way, there are plenty of hat trends to top off your look with this season.

SIDE STRIPES

Be it in denim or athleisure, the side stripe has taken the fashion world by storm as of late. It’s so simple yet so effective in jazzing up any look, and more importantly, taking a piece up a notch by adding in a little more structure and formality. This summer, expect to see side stripe detailing on t-shirts, mini skirts, trousers… You name it!

MIX AND MATCH

Whether ‘on trend’ or not, mixing and matching prints is something we can always do, and plays to the more creative side of our personalities. There are no rules: just follow your gut and have a bit of fun with clashing prints that may not traditionally go together on paper, but somehow work when worn with a little confidence. Animal and Hawaiian prints are particularly big this year.

BUCKET & BASKET BAGS

The basket bag is one of the most versatile bags around, and depending on what you choose to style it with, it can take you from the office right to the beach. They’re unassuming while still totally chic, simplistic, perfect for everyday use, and available in a huge range of styles to suit all tastes.

Fashion is a fast-moving world, which brings with it an unrealistic expectation to keep up with ever-changing trends. If your budget doesn’t allow for a whole load of new purchases, simply try and see your already existing wardrobe in a different light: mix and match daring prints, dig up some old and forgotten favourites, add some fun accessories, and make little alterations here and there. You’ll be beach ready in no time!