The Government is aware that a fake profile of the Deputy Chief Minister is circulating on Facebook. This is the latest in a succession of fake profiles of Gibraltar’s ministers. The latest fake profile will be reported to Facebook, who usually remove the offending profile within a few days.

If you are contacted by any fake account, please do not respond and report the account to Facebook. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, and its Ministers, will never ask you for private information via Facebook.