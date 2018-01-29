Extended Bus Service to Mount Alvernia

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that services on bus route 7 have been extended so that the last bus will leave Mount Alvernia at 7:30pm.

This improved service is a direct result of user feedback following a change in the mealtime at Mount Alvernia from 5.00pm to 5.45pm. The extended timing allows family and friends to spend meal times with residents and gives the opportunity for those who wish to take their loved ones on an outing or home for the day to benefit from the extended service.

The Minister with responsibility for public transport, The Hon Paul Balban, said: ‘The bus service is constantly being reviewed and, where possible, improvements to an already excellent service will be made. I welcome this extended service which will make daily life easier for users and visitors of Mount Alvernia.’

All bus routes can be tracked using the online Bus Tracker Web App: http://track.bus.gi/

For further information contact Gibraltar Bus Company Ltd on +350 20047622.