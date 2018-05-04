Empowering Women MPs in the Commonwealth

THE 2018 CONFERENCE FOR COMMONWEALTH WOMEN PARLIAMENTARIANS FROM THE BRITISH ISLANDS AND MEDITERRANEAN REGION

Minister for Equality the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP and Independent Member Marlene Hassan Nahon MP last week joined some 25 women parliamentarians from the British Islands and Mediterranean Region at a Commonwealth Women’s Parliamentarians conference last week.

This year’s conference was hosted in London and the theme centred on Women in Parliament; past, present and future. The objective of the CWP is to enhance the participation and representation of women in parliaments and it brings together women parliamentarians to share ideas and strategies and build capacity.

The conference follows the unveiling of the statute of Millicent Fawcet in Parliament Square to mark the centenary of women’s right to vote in the UK.

At the conference, Minister Sacramento presented a report on Gibraltar’s progress on gender equality and highlighted the influence of the CWP network in that process and partnerships formed with other regions in the development of strategies and also chaired a mock Parliamentary Inquiry into social media aimed at looking into social media abuse of women parliamentarians.

In addition, Minister Sacramento who sits on the regional steering committee, attended a steering committee meeting where the regional and international business plans were discussed.