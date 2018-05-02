Elderly patients from St Bernard’s Hospital relocated to John Mackintosh Home

The successful transfer of ‘long stay’ elderly patients from St Bernard’s Hospital to the recently refurbished 3rd floor of the John Mackintosh Home, took place during the month of April 2018.

17 elderly persons moved to the John Mackintosh Home, which was adapted in February of this year to provide an additional floor. The home is designed to provide a ‘dementia friendly’ environment across all 4 floors, fully fitted with specialised furniture and equipment. It includes modern and spacious rooms, as well as large common areas, where residents can enjoy spending time with friends, carers and visiting loved ones.

The transfer of the residents was organised by means of a well co-ordinated multi-agency approach, organised by the GHA’s nurse management team and Elderly Residential Services, in close collaboration with the Ambulance Service, the Care Agency, Pharmacists, Medical Consultants and MedDoc staff.

Susan Vallejo, Manager for Elderly Residential Services, highlighted the safe and seamless manner in which the transfer had been conducted, commenting: “I am pleased to say that there were no incidents and residents all have settled in very quickly into their new environment. We have also received positive feedback from families and loved ones with regards to the newly refurbished premises.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, said: “I am very pleased as to the professional manner, and team work displayed, by the excellent staff of the Gibraltar Health Authority, the Care Agency, Elderly Residential Services and MedDoc, our care providers, during the move. The transfer of patients is always a delicate task and it is important that is done so in the least disruptive way possible, always with the needs and wellbeing of our elderly patients at the forefront. The John Mackintosh Home is generously sized, comfortable and provides a pleasant and caring environment for our elderly residents. I am especially happy, as the move resulted in two positive outcomes: a more suitable environment for our cherished elderly, as well as a further 17 beds becoming available at St Bernard’s Hospital, which can be used for emergency admissions or planned clinical procedures. I must wholeheartedly thank all involved for their fantastic work.”