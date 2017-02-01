EFFECTIVE SUPERVISION IN YOUTH WORK TRAINING

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently held a Supervision Training Residential weekend for all Youth and Community Workers. The training course ‘Effective Supervision in Youth Work’ was delivered by Leslie Buckland and Moira Smyth.

This is the second year the Youth Service has benefited from quality training by two renowned and experienced UK trainers.

Youth and Community Workers were joined by a member of Human Resources Department, the Education Department and the Care Agency, working closely together towards improving services for young people in our community.

The Youth and Community Work Team was able to share experiences and work in a variety of youth and community work scenarios.

For any information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637