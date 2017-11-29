EasyJet adds over 3,000 more seats between Gibraltar and the UK

easyJet have increased seats from Gibraltar by 7% to London Gatwick and 3% to Bristol

Increased capacity will be available throughout the winter

Europe’s leading airline have announced that a further 3,272 seats on routes between the Gibraltar and the UK are now on sale at easyJet.com until March 2018. The extra seats mean that passengers now have more opportunity to fly between Gibraltar and the UK throughout the winter.

2,772 seats have been added to flights between Gibraltar and London Gatwick, an increase of 7%, and 500 seats have been added on flights between Gibraltar and Bristol, an increase of 3%. The extra capacity is thanks to upgrades at both UK bases from a 156-seat A319 to A320 aircraft which flies up to 186 passengers.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented:

“We’re delighted to be able to provide even more seats from our customers who want to travel between Gibraltar and the UK throughout winter.

We’ve added a significant number of extra seats which allows us to continue providing affordable, convenient connections for our customers whether they’re travelling on business or leisure.”

The Hon Gilbert Licudi QC, Minister for Tourism of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar said:

“This is great news from easyJet. It adds very much needed capacity to Gibraltar for the winter season. I must commend easyJet and the Gibraltar Tourist Board, who are in constant contact for having achieved this in a short space of time. The Government has been working very hard behind the scenes to address current and future capacity issues to Gibraltar from the UK and this move from easyJet demonstrates their commitment to Gibraltar.”

easyJet flies from Gibraltar to the UK up to 38 times a week during peak summer to London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester, with fares starting from £13.49*.

Tickets are available at www.easyJet.com.