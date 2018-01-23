DCM Address Prior Park Students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Last week the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, addressed students of Prior Park school on the subject of the 1967 Referendum. Dr Garcia explained the historical importance of the Referendum and its lasting political significance throughout the 50 years since. Pupils each received a copy of the commemorative Referendum 50 booklet, produced by the Government, which enables them to research and understand the events leading up to the Referendum and its political consequences in further depth. Copies of the Referendum commemorative booklet are now available free of charge from the offices of the Heritage Trust in John Mackintosh Square.