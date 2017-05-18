CYBER SUCCESS FOR BAYSIDE STUDENTS

Six Year 11 students from Bayside School have been successful in their applications to attend a CyberFirst Futures course run by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The CyberFirst Futures courses form part of the UK Government’s Cyber Security Programme and aims to develop a national extracurricular school programme that will identify the most promising computer science students and offer them intensive training and mentoring.

Competition for places is tough and students were required to undertake a number of online tests, which included numeracy, situational strength, technical mind-set and working practices as part of their application process.

Gibraltar’s six successful students will attend a 5 day residential course at Royal Holloway University of London from 7th to 11th August 2017. As part of the programme they will explore advanced cyber security threats to devices, apps and software, and investigate different methods of protecting them. The Government takes this opportunity to thank both EY Accountants and AquaGib for their generous offer to sponsor the students by covering the cost of their transport to London.

Minister for Education, the Hon Dr John Cortes, said: “I am delighted at the success of our students, and grateful to all involved in this initiative for supporting them. Education outside the classroom is at least as important as that within, and this extra-curricular programme will bring real benefits to both the students and the community in the longer term.”