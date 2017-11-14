Christmas Festival of Lights 2017

This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights, organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, will be held at on Friday 24th November 2017 at John Mackintosh Square.

The entertainment will be presented by Christian Santos and commences at 5:45pm with live music, song, and dance. Father Christmas will be switching-on the Christmas Lights at 7:20pm approximately. This will be followed by the opening of the Santa’s Grotto at the Boulevard, Line Wall Road.

Programme of events include:

5:45pm Performances by the Sea Scouts Pipe & Drum Band, GAMPA singers, Stylos Dance Studio and The Bishop Fitzgerald School Choir. Mulled wine, port, and mince pies will also be available for purchase.

7:05pm Video presentation

7:20pm Switch-on Christmas lights ceremony

7.25pm Opening of Santa’s Grotto and Christmas Market

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will thereafter come on automatically every day until the 6th January 2018. As customary they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the 5th January 2018. The organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to attend.