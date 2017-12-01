Christmas Fair Attractions

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced that the traditional Fair attractions will once again be in Gibraltar throughout the Christmas Festive Season.

The attractions will be based at John Mackintosh Square from tomorrow (Saturday 2nd December 2017 to Sunday 14th January 2018) and will be open all day. All rides will be priced at £2 except for two days that will see the attractions free of charge for the community to enjoy. These days are:

• Saturday 2nd December 2017

• Thursday 4th January 2018

For further information please contact the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi