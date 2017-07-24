CHILDREN’S FANCY DRESS COMPETITION

this year the National Day Fancy Dress Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, will take place at the Lobby of Parliament in Main Street on Sunday 10th September 2017.

Registration forms can be collected and handed back in when completed, from the John Mackintosh Hall, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 10pm. They will be available as from Tuesday 1st August to Friday 8th September 2017 and on the day registration will be between 9:30am to 10:30am.

Open to everyone aged 15 and under, those taking part are required to be there on the day by 10am as judging will commence at 10.30am.

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently if not exclusively. Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners.

The three winning entries will each receive a trophy and gift vouchers. All entries will receive a participation medal.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236, fax 200 67241 or e-mail: info@culture.gi