CHIEF MINISTER SENDS A MESSAGE OF SUPPORT FROM GIBRALTAR

expressing concern to the people of Caribbean territories, the Chief Minister has written separately to the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, the Chief Minister of Anguilla, the Premier of Turks and Caicos Islands and the Premier of Monserrat following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. In his letters, Mr Picardo expresses his certainty that all members of the UK Overseas Territories Association will stand together to ensure that the UK fulfils its responsibilities.

He adds: ‘You have the support of the people of Gibraltar in these troubled times. The thoughts of the Gibraltarians go out to you and to all the Caribbean communities that have been so badly affected by this terrible storm.’