CHARITY SWIM RAISES £5000 FOR CALPE HOUSE

the Chief Minister recently presented a cheque to Nathan Payas, who raised the money for the Calpe House Trust by undertaking a double swim of the Strait of Gibraltar. The Government matched the £2500 raised at a Gibraltar Society of Accountants (GSA) dinner, bringing the total to £5000.

Nathan is the thirteenth person to complete the swim and the tenth to do so without a wetsuit. Swimming the 37.6k from Isla de Tarifa to Punta Cires on the Moroccan coastline and back again took 9hrs and 49mins despite adverse conditions.

Through a number of charity events, Nathan has so far raised a total of £8,750 in aid of the Calpe House Trust.