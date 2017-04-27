CANCER RELIEF CHILDREN’S PLAY PARK OPENING

The Guardian Angel Foundation, a Gibraltar registered charity, was set up in 2013 with the intention of improving the standards of care and living for local children affected by genuine financial distress or suffering from any illness or disability which impairs their physical or mental well-being. They also seek to fund activities which may benefit children and make their lives happier with less worry, which really is what childhood should be all about. This charity will specifically find projects to fund and complete, and therefore always have a focus and reason to improve the life of children in need. Every penny raised is used solely for the projects that have been identified. Therefore, all administrative and other costs associated with running the charity will be met by the Committee members themselves.

Last month, the Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre officially opened a children’s play park at their premises on South Barrack Road. The park was kindly donated by the Guardian Angel Foundation following their fund-raising exploits in October 2016 when a team of 15 cyclists and 5 support crew made their way from Portugal to Gibraltar, in conjunction with Ocean Village & Atlantic Suites Health and Spa. The event was extremely well attended and judging by the smiles and jolly spirits a total success!

The children’s play park at the Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre represents the fifth major project delivered by the Foundation in less than four years. In this regard, the Guardian Angel Foundation would like to thank HM Government of Gibraltar and the general public for all the support shown and for opportunity to make a difference. The charity is already organising delivery of its next project.