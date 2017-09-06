CALLING NEW ENTRANTS FOR THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH’S INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Are you between 14 (School year 10) and 24 years of age and interested in doing something different, meeting new people and making friends? If so why not take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

It is an interesting challenge which you undertake in your own leisure time and involves; taking part in some form of Physical Activity; undertaking a Service; learning, or even continuing with, a Skill; and taking part in an Adventurous Journey.

Doing this will enable you to achieve the Bronze, Silver or Gold Award and normally only takes up about an hour of your time per week.

You can join at any level and at any age and some of the things you might already be doing in your leisure time could count towards the Award. If you are a member of a youth club, sports association, the Guides, Scouts, or Air Training Corps then you too can do the Award.

Contact us on dukesgibinfo@gmail.com and you will be advised on how to get involved.

The Award is an exciting youth development programme open to young people between the ages of 14 and 24.

Check us out on www.thedukes.gi