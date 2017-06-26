CADETS ON PARADE

Almost fifty members of the Gibraltar Cadet Force were inspected by His Excellency the Governor and by the Chief Minister in a parade held in Devil’s Tower Camp on Saturday morning. Watched by many local dignitaries and family members, the Cadets marched on to the parade square, accompanied by the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. The Governor, Lt Gen Edward Davis, then inspected the Senior Guard whilst the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, inspected the Junior Guard.

During the parade, twelve junior cadets were presented with their new berets and enrolment certificates to mark the successful completion of their basic training. Prizes were awarded to several outstanding cadets. The finale of the parade saw the unit being presented with a new Queen’s Banner by His Excellency the Governor.

The Chief Minister said, ‘I am immensely proud that my government provides all the financial support to this unit. The teenagers on parade today, both boys and girls, can consider themselves to be role models for other young people in our community and they should be as proud to wear their uniforms as I am to see them taking part in this parade. It is invidious to pick out particular individuals but I thought the Banner Party’s standard of drill was the equal of many professional adult soldiers. The whole unit is a credit to Gibraltar.’