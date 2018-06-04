Brexit Joint Ministerial Council in London

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London today in order to attend a number of meetings centred on our departure from the European Union. They will be accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The agenda for the visit will include the seventh meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) on our exit negotiations. The JMC is the formal structure for UK/Gibraltar EU exit negotiations and it will once again see Ministers of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments come together for these discussions.

The JMC will be chaired by Undersecretary of State for the Department for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker MP and is expected to include officials from a number of different UK Government departments.