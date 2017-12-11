UK and Gibraltar Continue Brexit Discussions in London

The fifth meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee Gibraltar Exit Negotiations (JMC GEN) took place in London this morning. This is the formal structure of inter-Ministerial discussions on Brexit between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments.

The UK delegation was led by the Permanent Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker MP. The Gibraltar team was led by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for work related to our departure from the European Union. It also included the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola, who is responsible for Financial Services and Online Gaming, and the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

There was a detailed briefing on the progress of negotiations with the EU, including the end of phase one last week and the movement to the second stage. The discussions included an update of the progress of the different working groups which have continued to meet in between the main JMCs. A new working group on Transport issues is set to meet later this week.

Commenting on the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “The flight that Minister Isola and I were on was diverted to Cardiff late last night as a consequence of the bad weather in the United Kingdom and it was not clear at one point whether we would make the meeting in London on time. However, we were able to make it and as a result the UK and Gibraltar Governments today continued their positive engagement as preparations proceed for our departure from the European Union.”