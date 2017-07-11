BREED 77 HEADLINE NATIONAL DAY ROCK CONCERT

the SDGG have confirmed that top of the bill for this year’s National Day Concert is one of Gibraltar’s biggest bands, Breed 77. Also featuring on stage will be Heritage and Jet Stream.

Organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions, the concert will take place on Sunday 10th September 2017 at Casemates Square from 9pm.

Commenting on the event the SDGG said:

‘We are very pleased with the programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.

This year, being a special event with the 50th Anniversary of the Gibraltar Referendum, we are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’

For further information please contact Jenson Callejon on 54025517.