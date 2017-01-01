BOOK CHRISTMAS TREE COMPETITION

A ‘Book Christmas Tree’ has been set up at the entrance of the John Mackintosh Hall as part of a competition with the prize of Gibraltarian artist Christian Hook’s fabulous new book.

The competition is organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and involves guessing how many books it took to build the not so traditional Christmas tree.

All people need to do is approach the lobby at the John Mackintosh Hall reception any weekday between 9am and 5pm to pick up an entry form and venture a guess. The closing date is on Friday 6th January and all entrants will be informed of when the exciting ‘book count’ will take place.

“This competition is a great way to get the community involved and interested in reading over the Christmas holidays,” a Gibraltar Cultural Services spokesman said. “We take this opportunity to wish everyone Season’s Greetings and a Happy New Year!”