BLUEBERRY MINI MUFFINS – For a breakfast or snack that’s equal parts healthy and delicious…

INGREDIENTS

2 cups whole wheat spelt flour

2 tsps baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 cups blueberries

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup soy milk

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup agave nectar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 190°C and line a mini cupcake tin with paper cups.

Mix wet ingredients together in large bowl, then stir in dry ingredients, followed by the blueberries.

Using small spoons, divide the batter among the cups so they’re almost filled to the top.

Bake until muffins are golden brown, for about 20 minutes.

Recipe by Renee Reardin