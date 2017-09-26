BISTRO POINT RESTAURANT NOW OPEN

Celebrating a culinary milestone, The University of Gibraltar has entered into a partnership with the Hunter Group through an agreement that sees the Hunter Group operate and develop the University restaurant. Bistro Point opens today, making its spectacular views available to those who wish to dine or simply pop in for a light meal at the University.

The Hunter Group will also work with the University to offer training programmes to support the local food & beverages industry. Courses will also be developed for more experienced chefs to assist with positioning Gibraltar as a world leader in hospitality.

‘We are delighted to have entered into partnership with a Group that understands, and is able to support, our ambitions in hospitality training and education. Our restaurant offers the best views in Gibraltar. It will undoubtedly prove popular with the locals and become a destination restaurant for visitors to the Rock.’ Prof Daniella Tilbury, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar explained.

Over the last twelve months, the University has expanded its events and conferencing portfolio. Its core culinary and catering services are now provided through the Bistro Point as a central outlet. The agreement with Hunter Group requires a wide range of hospitality offerings, with the University restaurant providing full culinary and catering packages for conferences and events including wedding celebrations.

Andy Hunter, spokesperson for the Hunter Group said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of Gibraltar. We are passionate about providing fresh, tasty and nutritious food conducive to productivity. We will be working with the University to create a centre of excellence for both on-site and off-site catering”. The Hunter Group management team brings to the table years of experience from across Europe including Michelin star restaurants. Andy and John Hunter have been operating in Gibraltar for nearly 30 years. They employ around 100 team members across 7 locations.

Initially, the restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and high teas. It will open Monday to Friday between 9:00am – 6:00pm and will gradually extend its hours and weekend offerings during the approach to Christmas. Festive menus are already on offer and proving popular for groups, special occasions and for corporate dinners. Reservations may be made by calling +350 200 76588 or email Geri@huntergroup.gi http://www.huntergroup.gi http://www.unigib.edu.gi