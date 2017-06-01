BEETROOT FALAFEL – Serve with warm pita bread and delicious tahini dipping sauce

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups (300g) dried chickpeas

2 beetroots, peeled, roughly chopped

2 shallots or ½ red onion, chopped

1 cup almond meal

1 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1 cup coriander, chopped; extra to serve

1 lemon, finely grated zest;

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsps ground cumin

2 tsps ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt and ground black pepper

⅓ cup (80ml) vegetable oil

3 large pita bread, toasted, to serve

½ cup (120g) tahini

2 tbsps natural coconut yoghurt

2 tbsps lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Place chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with water. Cover and soak overnight. Drain chickpeas, rinse under running water, and drain again.

Place chickpeas, beetroot, shallot, almond meal, herbs, lemon zest and juice, spices, baking powder, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs and holds together when squeezed. Using wet hands, shape tablespoons of mixture into 24 balls. Place falafel on a tray and flatten slightly. Chill for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, to make tahini sauce, blend or whisk all ingredients and ¼ cup water until smooth. Season to taste.

Heat oil in a heavy-based frying pan over medium heat. Cook falafel, in batches, for 2-3 minutes each side, until golden. Drain on paper towel. Serve with tahini sauce, pita and extra coriander.

Recipe by Taste