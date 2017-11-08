AUTUMN POETRY COMPETITION

The annual Poetry Competition organised by the Ministry of Culture, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services, the Gibraltar Chronicle, attracted a total of 467 entries. This is the largest number of entries received since the competition was introduced in 2008. The Minister for Culture, the Hon. Steven Linares, presented the awards on Wednesday 8th November 2017 at 4.30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Commenting on the competition, Mr Linares said:

‘The Poetry Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary aspect to HM Government autumn cultural programme. I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries.

I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Chronicle, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators Mr. Charles Durante and Mrs. Conchita Triay. However, I would like especially to thank the many individuals who put pen to paper and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.’

The Prize winners are:

Overall Winner: Levi Attias, “A Child – Not A Bride”

Runner-Up: Jackie Anderson, “In Life’s Morning”

Highly Commended: Samuel Benady, “Ballad of Literary “Progress”

Highly Commended: Christopher Pitaluga, “The Run”

Highly Commended: Peter Schirmer, “Glimpses of a Year Remembered”

Winner Spanish Category: Bathsheba Peralta, “Luna de Verano”

School Years 4 – 5

Winner: Mia Hook (St. Anne’s Middle School) – “Dance is My Life”

Runner Up: Eva Nieboer (Loreto Convent) – “Autumn Poem”

Highly Commended: Leila Debono (St. Joseph’s Middle School) – “My Dolphin Dream”

School Years 6 – 7

Winner: Angelika Bosco (St. Joseph’s Middle School) – “September Morn”

Runner Up: Jai Wilson–Smith (St. Joseph’s Middle School) – “Super Senses of a Special Thinker”

School Years 8 – 11

Winner: Carmen Anderson (Westside School) – “On the Boards”

Runner Up: Sheridan Povedano (Westside School) – “Nostalgia”

Highly Commended Kerry Edmunds (Westside School) – “Endless Rhythm”

School Years 12 – 13

Winner: Louis Emmitt-Stern (Westside School) – “Portrait”

Runner Up: Ana Sharma (Westside School) – “A Poem to a Lost Love”

Highly Commended: Alan George-Wszeborowski (Bayside School) – “What it is to be Mute”

The Overall winner received a £300 cash prize and a trophy whilst the entry for the Best Poem in the Spanish language received a £50 cash prize and a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture.

The winners in each school year category also received a trophy donated by the Ministry of Culture, as well as a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entries obtaining Runner-up Prizes and Highly Commended received their corresponding certificates from the Ministry for Culture and a pen also kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle.

All winning entries will be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle.