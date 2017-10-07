AUTUMN CULTURAL PROGRAMME 2017 – November

Tuesday 26th Sept to Thursday 5th Oct

Annual Photographic Competitive Exhibition

Organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery – 10am to 5pm – free entry. For more info contact: leslielinares@gibtelecom.net

Tuesday 3rd to Friday 6th

Art Exhibition by Gail Francis Tiron

Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates Square – 10am to 6pm Mon to Fri – free entry. For more info contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or finearts@gibtelecom.net

Wednesday 4th to Friday 20th

Berlin Art Residency Exhibition

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services at John Mackintosh Hall Galleries – 9.30am to 9:30pm – free entry.

Saturday 7th

Fitness Gallery

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services alongside sports stylist Kezia Lopez at Gibraltar Exhibition for Modern Art (GEMA) – 9.30am to 12.30pm. Participants fee of £38 available from www.klopezpt.com. For more info contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or: info@culture.gi or Kezia Lopez on: kezia@klopezpt.com

Classic Vehicle Static Display

Organised by the Gibraltar Classic Vehicle Association at John Mackintosh Square – 10am to 4pm. For more info contact Howard Danino on 58225000

Cycling Marathon

Organised by the Royal Gibraltar Police in aid of GBC Open Day at Casemates Square – 8am to 8pm. For more info contact: public-events@royalgib.police.gi or 20072500

Dyslexia Awareness Day

Organised by the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group at Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, Main Street – 10am to 2pm. For more info contact: stuart.john.byrne@gmail.com

Tuesday 10th

Coffee and Chat – World Mental Health Day

Organised by Club House Gibraltar at Wellington Front – 11am to 4pm

Autumn Classical Concert

St Michael’s Cave – 8pm. Featuring Matthew Hunt, Howard Shelley and the European Symphony Orchestra. For more info contact 20072134 or www.philharmonic.gi

Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th

Dejavu

Organised by LOL Productions at Ince’s Hall Theatre – 8pm. Tickets priced at £12.50. For more info contact Giselle Baker via Facebook.

Thursday 12th

Museum Lecture

Organised by the Gibraltar Museum at Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall – 7pm. Free entry, for more info contact Tyson Holmes on 20074289.

Friday 13th

Miss Glamour 2017

Organised by Glamour Creations at John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:30pm. Tickets at £15 on sale at Diamond Occasions, 1st Floor, ICC. For more info contact Bianca Zammitt on 54000377.

Saturday 14th

Mini Olympiad Parade

Organised by the Royal Gibraltar Police at John Mackintosh Square to Victoria Stadium – 10am. For more info contact: public-events@royalgib.police.gi or 20072500

Mini Olympiad

Organised by the Royal Gibraltar Police at Victoria Stadium – 11am to 4pm. For more info contact: public-events@royalgib.police.gi or 20072500

2018 Calendar Launch

Organised by Bosom Buddies at Lobby of Parliament – 10am to 3pm. Calendars will cost £5 with all proceeds to the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust and the GBC Open Day. For more info contact: sonpat45@gmail.com

Cancer Awareness Day

Organised by Cancer Relief at Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, Main Street – 10am to 2pm. For more info contact: 20042392

Wednesday 18th

Rubens, Colour, Creativity, Diplomacy and Collecting

Art Lecture by David Cross organised by the Gibraltar Decorative and Fine Arts Society at O’Callaghan Elliot’s Hotel – 7:30pm. For more info visit www.nadfas.org/gibraltar

Friday 20th

Think Pink Day

Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch – 9am onwards. For more info contact Giovi Viñales on: giovi.vinales@me.com or 56631000.

Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps Performance

Casemates Square – 4pm. For more info contact Paul Binder on +44 7533 207026.

Saturday 21st

Cancer Research Walk for Life

Organised by the Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch – 9am onwards at Casemates Square – 11am. Registrations from 9.30am. For more info contact Giovi Viñales on: giovi.vinales@me.com or mobile 56631000

Heroes Band Musical Concert

John Mackintosh Square – 1pm. Free concert. For further info please contact John Seabrook on +44 7809238111

Sunday 22nd

Heroes Band

Ince’s Hall Theatre – 7:30pm. Tickets at £10. For more info contact John Seabrook on +44 7809238111

Tuesday 24th to Friday 27th

Exhibition by the Gibraltar Astronomical Society

Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates Square – 10am to 6pm Mon to Fri – free entry. For more info contact the Fine Arts Gallery on 20052126 or: finearts@gibtelecom.net

Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th

‘El Barbero de Sevilla’

Zarzuela at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre – 8:00pm. Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Tickets at £5 at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception from 16th Oct.Sale of tickets limited to 10 per person.

Saturday 28th

Cake Stall

Organised by the Animals in Need Foundation at Lobby of Parliament – 10am to 2pm. For more info contact: info@ainf.gi