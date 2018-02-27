Art Competition for Young Artists 2018

The Art Competition for Young Artists organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is currently being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. The Minister for Culture, The Hon Steven Linares officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Monday 26th February 2018.

Thirty-two artists have submitted a total of fifty-seven artworks. Local art enthusiast Davina Barbara carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000 No. 37 Nathan Parody, Perish

2nd The Aquagib Prize £500 No. 41 Ethan Segovia, Dying Fruit

The Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 9 – 11 £500 No. 18 Julian Gerada, Smiling Through

The Alwani Foundation Award for School Years 12 – 13 £500 No. 30 James Mir, Sewn Shut”

The Arts Society Gibraltar Sculpture Award £500 No. 34 Soren Montgomery, The Prisoner

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• No. 4 Tommy Bell-Jones, Me Dad In A Hat

• No. 5 Tommy Bell-Jones, The Bayside Bunch

• No. 16 Beatrice Garcia, Face Frames

• No. 22 Sasha Gradecak, Perishing Beauty?

• No. 31 James Mir, Under Construction

• No. 39 Jacquima Rios, It’s All My Fault

• No. 49 Jesse Stone, Self-Portrait

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 27th February to Friday 9th March 2018, weekdays from 9:00am to 9:30pm.

