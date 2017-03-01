APPLICATIONS FOR SCHOLARSHIPS TO THE COLLEGE OF EUROPE

The Gibraltar Government last month invited applications for scholarships from suitably qualified candidates to study at the College of Europe during the 2017/2018 academic year.

The College of Europe, with campuses in Bruges (Belgium) and Natolin (Poland), is one of the most prestigious European universities offering postgraduate courses in European legal, economic or political studies.

It was founded in 1949 by such leading European figures and founding fathers of the European Union as Salvador de Madariaga, Winston Churchill, Paul-Henri Spaak and Alcide De Gasperi.

The college aims to promote ‘a spirit of solidarity and mutual understanding between all the nations of Western Europe and to provide elite training to individuals who will uphold these values’

It also has the status of ‘Institution of Public Interest’, operating according to Belgian law. Students are usually selected in cooperation with their countries’ ministries of foreign affairs, and admission is highly competitive.