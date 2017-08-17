APPLICATIONS NOW BEING TAKEN FOR THE KUSUMA EXCELLENCE PRIZE

Applications to compete for a Kusuma Excellence Prize opened today.

The Kusuma Trust Excellence Prizes are awarded to high achieving students who have performed exceptionally well at A Level or undergraduate level and obtained a place at a leading university. The prize is an incentive for these high achieving students to pursue their chosen subject and have the best possible opportunities to study at the best universities.

Up to three prizes of £3,000 will be awarded in one or more of STEM, the humanities, arts and sports. For more information and to apply online for a prize go to www.kusumatrust.gi.

Check out the website for more details on Kusuma Trust Gibraltar’s work or follow on Twitter @KusumaGibraltar.