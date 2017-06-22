ALWANI SUMMER PAINTING EXHIBITION OPENING NIGHT

The Fine Arts Association would like to invite all its members, art lovers and the general public to the Opening Night on Wednesday 5th July 2017 at 7pm.

The show will be curated by Mr. Gino Sanguinetti and aims to become a regular event within the Association’s annual calendar the event, replacing the Fine Art Association’s Summer Show.

The competition was open to paid up members of the Association with a single winning prize of £5000.00 as artists were invited to submit up to two works with a maximum dimension of 1.5 Metres x 1 Metre wide. The winning entry will become the property of the Alwani Foundation.

The Association expresses its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Kishin Alwani and the Alwani Foundation for donating the prize and for sponsoring the event and his continued support of fine arts in Gibraltar.

For further information please contact Paul Cosquieri via email cosqui@cosqui.com or telephone + 350 57857000