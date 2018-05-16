Albert Isola Addresses Consensus in New York

Consensus is the largest Blockchain conference in the world with over 8000 delegates attending the event over the week. International firms of all nationalities are represented and it was the ideal platform to project the work that Gibraltar has been leading on in the DLT sector.

Almost 2000 delegates attended the panel session in which Minister Isola was invited to detail the Gibraltar experience in providing a regulatory framework for DLT business, and the exciting plans Gibraltar has for the future in this sector.

Minister Isola stated “ this was an excellent opportunity for Gibraltar to reaffirm its leading position in the Blockchain world and meet many of the firms thinking of setting up their businesses in Gibraltar. We continue to enjoy an excellent reputation as a jurisdiction seeking to attract innovative quality operators and developing a centre of excellence on the Rock. We are making good progress and further details of some of the leading firms coming to Gibraltar will be made public shortly.”

Minister Isola was supported by Paul Astengo, Senior Executive Gibraltar Finance who has driven this work over the past years. Gibraltar firms including Hassans, Isolas, GBX, Xapo and Token Market are all attending Consensus.